Meizu M8 launch to be online-only, Beijing event cancelled

Just after announcing the Meizu M8 launch at the Beijing Performing Arts Center on October 25, now Meizu has suddenly cancelled the event. Meizu has cited some “site reasons” behind the cancellation of the launch event. The event site, Beijing Performing Arts center has some irreconcilable factors, so it led to the cancellation of the event. Well, it seems quite absurd as many OEMs launch their devices at the same venue and has never met with these issues.

Well, whatever the actual reason is, it will remain under wraps as no one is going to give an explanation about it. So, for now, users can stick with the online broadcast at 19:30 Beijing Time (11:30 AM GMT) on October 25th. We will share the live streaming details on the day of Meizu M8 launch.

As far as the specs are concerned, Meizu M8 is touted as the “national camera phone” by the company. It will be interesting to know, how Meizu M8 camera stands against its competitors. As per the rumours, it will host the same dual camera module as like of Galaxy S7 featuring 1.4 μm large photosensitive pixels. There will be a 12 megapixel + 5-megapixel dual shooter and f/1.9 large aperture. While on the front an 8-megapixel shooter will take place for selfies.

Additionally, there will be a 5.7-inch display with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels having an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor which we think might be the Helio P60. As of now only 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant details are available. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is expected to retail at the price of 1000-1500 yuan.

So, let’s wait and watch for the official launch on October 25.

