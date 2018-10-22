HMD Global announces price cut on four Nokia smartphones in India

HMD Global has announced price cut on four Nokia phones in India — Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. While the mid-range devices received price cut between Rs. 1,000 ( approximately $14) and Rs. 1,500 (approximately $20), the pricing for the company’s flagship device got slashed by Rs. 13,000 (approx. $177).

The pricing of Nokia 3.1 packing 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage has been slashed by Rs. 1,000 and thus, is now available to purchase for Rs. 10,999 (approximately $150). The Nokia 5.1, on the other hand, with 3GB RAM has got a price cut of Rs. 1,500, bringing down the phone’s price to Rs. 10,999.

On the other hand, the pricing of Nokia 6.1 has been slashed by Rs. 1,500 for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM variant of the same smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. With this new pricing, the 3GB RAM model now retails at Rs. 13,499 (approximately $184) while the 4GB RAM model of the same device costs Rs. 16,499, which roughly converts to $225.

The most expensive phone from HMD Global in India — the Nokia 8 Sirocco — has now received a massive price cut of Rs. 13,000. With this, the device is now be available for purchase in India for Rs. 36,999, which roughly converts to $505. It was launched in India in April this year, for a price of Rs. 49,999, approximately $682.

The price cut on the Nokia smartphones comes as the company recently launched their successors — Nokia 3.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, and 6.1 Plus. Along with the Nokia 3.1 Plus in India, the company also launched Nokia 8110 4G VoLTE feature phone.

HMD Global also recently launched the Nokia 7.1 smartphone, which comes with “PureDisplay” and is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with SD636 SoC, and features dual rear cameras. Last week, in China, the Finnish company launched the Nokia X7 smartphone in China, which could soon roll out to other markets as Nokia 7.1 Plus.