Samsung W2019 flip phone detailed in a video, flaunts its full design

Samsung’s Android-based flip phone, W2019 has once again caught in the wild via a video. Last week, it has appeared at TENAA, a Chinese regulatory authority with full spec details. In a newly leaked video of the Samsung W2019, we can see it’s dual-screen and flip design along with the dual rear shooters. The new version of the Samsung flip phone comes with various improved features and specs. It features 4.2-inch AMOLED displays – one on the internal and other on the external side.

As per the listing on TENAA, Samsung W2019 flip phone carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with a T9 keyboard under the hood. In the camera department, Samsung added a dual camera setup having an aperture of f/1.5-2.4. It will bring an optical 2X zoom capabilities using its second camera shooter on the rear side. There will be a 3000 mAh battery to keep it running with Android 8.1 Oreo on board.

Samsung W2019 will host 4.2-inch dual displays having a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Unlike its predecessor, Samsung W2018, it will carry a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset measures 132.9 x 63.2 x 17.3mm.

After, photos from the regulatory authority, today, a video along with some new images have appeared on Slashleaks. You can check those photos and videos above to get the overview of the device. A couple of days ago we have received another set of its photos, revealing its design from all angles.

The Samsung W2019 bearing model number W2019 has even appeared on WiFi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG and MIIT in China. So, everything over here is indicating that it is coming our way very soon.

Samsung W2019 is expected to arrive only in China very soon. It will carry a hefty price tag of around $2500 which is speculated on the basis of old reports and rumors.

