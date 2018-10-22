Buy The Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Only $409.99 On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

The Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone is likely to become an instant hit among those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device to play popular games and watch their favorite videos after hitting the store shelves this year. The hotly-anticipated phone has gone up for pre-order carrying a dropped price on Banggood.

We’ll divulge more shreds of information about the discount and show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The Mi 8 would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now pre-order it at a reduced price of just $460.66 on Banggood, the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the discount that Xiaomi is giving on the Mi 8, you can use coupon code BGM86G10 to get an extra $50.67 off. In other words, you can reduce your already reduced grand total to $409.99 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before proceeding to checkout.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Mi 8 features a mammoth 6.21 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. It is housed in a 7000 series aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

Moreover, the Mi 8 packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core, max to 2.8GHz processor and uses an Adreno 630 710MHz GPU, under the hood. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers 128GB of non-expandable onboard storage.

On the photography front, the Mi 8 houses 12.0MP+12.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter for selfies. The Xiaomi-branded phone runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3400mAh battery.

You can visit this page to check out the full specification and take advantage of the discount which will be valid for the black and blue color variants of the Mi 8 smartphone. Note that there were 467 pre-orders already placed at the time of writing.

Get 23% Off On The Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone