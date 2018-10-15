Samsung W2019 battery and display specs revealed

The Samsung W2019 flagship clamshell phone was seen on TENAA a few days ago but only the images were available. The full specification listing has still not been published but details of the screens and battery capacity have surfaced.

According to the info on TENAA’s website, the Samsung W2019 will have two 4.2-inch displays. This is the same screen size as that of its predecessor but we are not sure if the resolution for each screen is still 1080 x 1920.



The W2019 will have one screen that is visible when the phone is closed and a second screen that is visible when the phone is flipped open. Both displays will be covered in Gorilla Glass.

While the screens have not changed the battery capacity has gotten a major boost based on the info on TENAA. The W2019 will have a 3,000mAh battery, 700mAh more than that of the Samsung W2018.

The rest of the specs are still unknown but the images have shown that the W2019 will have dual rear cameras, a dedicated Bixby button, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We also know it will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The full specifications of the Samsung W2019 should surface soon and the phone should launch next month.

