Chinese actress Zhao Liying teases the upcoming Honor Magic 2 with real-life images

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone featuring a sliding form-factor — Honor Magic 2, on 31st October. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, Chinese actress Zhao Liying, who is also the company’s brand ambassador, showcased the real-life images of the Honor Magic 2.

In an image shared online, we can see that Zhao Liying is holding the Red-colored Honor Magic 2 smartphone one hand while on the other hand, she is holding the phone’s retail box. It’s confirmed that the phone will come with four camera sensors on the back along with AI-based features.

The phone is expected to come with an AMOLED display and nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio, however we’ll have to wait for the official launch to know for sure. It’s also confirmed that the device will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core chipset, which is manufactured using the 7nm process, same as the Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset.

Recently, the company’s executive Zhao George confirmed through Weibo that the phone will come with support for 40W fast charging technology. It is also expected to make use of graphene in one way or the other. Further, the phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to what we’ve seen in Vivo NEX and Oppo Find X.

Read More: Honor Watch to launch on October 31, could possibly be a cheaper variant of the Huawei Watch GT

Along with the Red-colored model, the phone is also expected to come in Blue and Black colors as well. The company has scheduled a launch event for Honor Magic 2 on 31st October, where along with revealing full specifications and features of the phone, it’ll also reveal the phone’s pricing and availability details.

(Source)