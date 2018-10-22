Honor Magic 2 shows up on TENAA with six cameras, Android Pie and more

The Honor Magic 2 launches next week but you don’t have to wait that long to know what its specs are. Two variants of the phone have popped up on TENAA baring it all and believe us when we say the Magic 2 is packed!

The two variants are the Honor TNY-AL00 and the Honor TNY-TL00. The differences between both phones are the memory and storage configuration.

The Honor Magic 2 packs a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080. Unfortunately, TENAA hasn’t provided any images yet. Powering the phone is a 2.6GHz octa-core processor which we already know is the Kirin 980. The TNY-TL00 model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the TNY-AL00 model comes in two variants – one has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB ROM.

The Magic 2 goes the way of the Mate 20 series and packs triple rear cameras. They aren’t LEICA branded but they are higher than that of the Mate 20. So you get a 16MP + 24MP + 16MP combo. Honor doesn’t stop there. The phone also has triple front-facing cameras, the first for a mobile phone – bringing the number of cameras on this phone to 6 in total.

The front cameras are a 16MP sensor paired with a 20MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. A tweet by Huawei Club says the last two cameras are 3D TOF (Time of Flight) lens. Based on what we know about ToF technology, we know it can be used for 3D face mapping for face unlock, gesture control, and AR and Mixed Reality games.

TENAA confirms the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner but won’t have an audio jack as it mentions a 3.5mm audio adapter. It will run Android 9 Pie out of the box and pack a 3,400mAh battery. We already know it will have support for 40W fast charging but we have no confirmation about support for wireless charging.

The Honor Magic 2 will weigh 206 grams and measure 157.32 x 75.13 x 8.3 millimeters. It will come in only black according to TENAA but live photos have shown there will be blue and red variants.

