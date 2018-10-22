The Nokia X7 will launch globally as the Nokia 8.1 not 7.1 Plus

The Nokia X6 launched globally as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia X5 is sold outside China as the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Following this trend, it means the global variant of the Nokia X7 should go by the Nokia 7.1 Plus, right? Wrong!

A few days ago, a device called the Nokia 8.1 was seen on Geekbench. We were a bit disappointed to learn that the successor to the Nokia 8 will come with a mid-range processor and not the Snapdragon 845. It turns out that that the Nokia 8.1 is the global version of the Nokia X7.

Sorry, more correct and up-to-date information about 7.1 plus. The announcement will not take place before MWC.

Also, initially Nokia X7 was supposed to get the name Nokia 7.1 plus, but then Juho decided to give another name – Nokia 8.1. — Nokia anew (@nokiamobileru) October 21, 2018

Nokia 8.1- this year.

Nokia 7.1 plus – not before MWC 2019. — Nokia anew (@nokiamobileru) October 21, 2018

The decision to change the name was made by Juho Sarvikas, chief product manager at HMD Global according to a tweet by @Nokia anew. The account claims they were informed of the name change by unnamed sources.

Further explanations by Phonearena reveal HMD Global is converting the Nokia 8 series into an upper mid-range series while the Nokia 9 PureView will be the company’s flagship model scheduled to launch early next year.

Nokia anew said in another tweet that the Nokia 7.1 Plus still exists but it won’t launch until next year. It will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor. The Nokia 8.1, on the other hand, will launch before the end of the year.

