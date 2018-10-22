The Upcoming Honor Watch could be a Hybrid, Registrations start tomorrow

Honor will announce a brand new Honor Watch smartwatch alongside the Honor Magic 2 flagship on October 31. Before the official launch, the watch is up for registrations starting tomorrow. The teaser poster also reveals a few details about the watch including its basic design.

We are used to seeing beautiful watches from Honor’s parent company, Huawei, like the new Huawei Watch GT. On the other hand, Honor has usually stuck to smart bands and the most smartwatch-like device from the brand has been the two-year-old Honor Watch S1. However, this might change with the new Honor Watch as the first image of the device shows promise. The design is very much like the Huawei Watch GT with a circular dial and two buttons on the side.

What’s interesting is that the watch seems to have physical hands. We can’t confirm it for sure, but the hands seem to be very prominent in the pictures. A hybrid watch would make sense to some extent since Honor leans towards the affordable market and a smartwatch hybrid would be a much cheaper and good looking option than something like a full-fledged smartwatch similar to the Huawei Watch GT.

The Honor Watch goes up for registrations from tomorrow (October 23) at 10:08AM on VMall, JD.com and Suning. So, we are expecting more details soon.

