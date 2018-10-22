Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 960 fps slow motion sample and 3D face unlock videos released

On Thursday, Xiaomi will be announcing the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone. One of the improvements that will be arriving on the Mi MIX 3 is the inclusion of 960fps slow motion video shooting.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S that was released earlier this year carries support for 720p and 1080p slow-motion video shooting at 240fps. Donovan Sung who is Xiaomi’ Director of Product Management has shared a new twee that showcases the marvelous 960fps slow-motion video shooting prowess of the upcoming Mi MIX 3 smartphone.

960 frames per second, slow motion video recording. Only 3 days left until launch! ❤️#Xiaomi #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/ZRGD5FKrm4 — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 22, 2018

Rival flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the recently announced Huawei Mate 20 Pro carry support for 960fps 1080p slow-motion video shooting. Even though the Mi MIX 2s is powered by the same Snapdragon 845 SoC that is present under the hood of the upcoming Mi MIX 3, the Mi MIX 2S did not support 960fps slow-motion video recording because it didn’t feature an image sensor with on-board memory. This indicates that the Mi MIX 3 will be arriving with improved dual rear cameras.

Another video that showcases the 3D face unlock of the Mi MIX 3. As it can be seen in the video below. After sliding the screen and moving it back to its original in a fraction of a second, the Mi MIX 3 takes just over a second to get unlocked.

A leaked photo of the real Mi MIX 3 smartphone had appeared in the previous week. It had revealed that the smartphone may offer nearly 95 percent screen space thanks to its slim bezels. The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the handset is equipped with 24-megapixel dual selfie shooters with flash.

Even though the rumor mill has been claiming that the MI MIX 3 will be arriving with an in-screen fingerprint reader, another leaked photo had shown the presence of a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The handset is expected to arrive in the market in colors like Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.