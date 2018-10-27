Buy Xiaomi-Branded Smartphones At Unbeatable Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

If you’ve restlessly been waiting for Xiaomi phones prices to drop, we got good news for you. We’ll not only divulge details about top Xiaomi-branded phones that you can buy at discounted prices, but also show how you can get extra discounts during the checkout process.



Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (Global Version)

The global version of the recently launched Pocophone F1 smartphone would normally set you back $339.99 on both online and offline stores. If you aren’t willing to spend that kind of money on a smartphone, all you need to do is use coupon code 1111F164 to get $41 off.



In other words, you can use the aforesaid coupon to reduce your grand total to just $298.99. The coupon will be valid for the black color variant of the smartphone that comes with 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB of onboard storage. You can visit this link to avail the discount.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (Global Version)

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 global version with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM has gone up for sale carrying a reduced price tag of $385.99 on Banggood. This is a 29% reduction in the phone’s original asking price is $545.99.

In order to get an additional $46 off, you can use coupon code 10BGF1128C before proceeding to checkout. The coupon helps you bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $339.99.

You can choose between 3 color versions including blue, black and red. Just visit this link to take advantage of this unmissable discount before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi 8 (Global Version)

Xiaomi is offering a noteworthy 24% discount on the global version of its well-received Mi 8 smartphone on Banggood. As a result, you can now get your hands on the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the Mi 8 smartphone at a lowered price of just $458.99.

It is worth noting that this Xiaomi-branded smartphone usually sells for $599.99. Moreover, you can reduce your grand total to just $408.50 by availing an additional $50.49 off with the help of coupon code 11BGM86G.

The discount will be limited to the blue color version of the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone. You can head straight to this link in order to take full advantage of the discount before this promotion comes to an end.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Global Version)

Likewise, you can receive a 27% off on the Mi A2 smartphone that comes with 4GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. Thanks to the discount, Xiaomi’s well-received Mi A2 smartphone that normally sells for $299.99 can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $218.99.

As if that weren’t enough, you can save a considerable amount of more money with the help of coupon code 11BGA24. You can save an extra $37.23 and bring your grand total down to just $181.76 simply by using this coupon before you click on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.

This discount will be valid on both black and gold color versions of the Mi A2 smartphone. You can click here to check out the phone’s full specifications and avail the discount before the promo wraps up.

Xiaomi Mi A1

There’s a noteworthy 40% off on the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone’ original asking price of $299.05. This version offering 4GB of RAM and offers a hearty 64GB of onboard storage is now up for grabs at a dropped price of just $178.99 on Banggood.

You can use coupon code 11BGA1CL and receive an extra $30.43 at the time of checking out. Thanks to this additional discount, you end up paying only $148.56 for the coveted Mi A1 smartphone.

The discount will be valid for the black color version of the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone. You can visit this link in order to check out more details about the phone and avail this unmissable discount before the promo comes to an end.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 (Global Version)

The global version of the Redmi S2 would normally set you back $189.99, but you can now get your hands on the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant of the smartphone at a reduced price of just $145.99.

Furthermore, you can extend this noteworthy 23% discount by using coupon code 11BGS23CL before proceeding to checkout. With this coupon, you can get an additional $26.28 off, which means your grand total also reduces to just $119.71.

The discount will be valid for the grey and gold color versions of the smartphone. You can click here to check out the phone’s full specification and receive the discount ahead of the promo’s impending expiration.