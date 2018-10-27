Buy Utorch FY3D – Z1 Holographic Display LED Fan For Just $199.99 On GearBest

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, yet a highly effective way to engage your audience or to spread the word about your new product, you might want to take a look at the Utorch FY3D – Z1 holographic display LED fan advertising machine.



Ideal for a shopping mall, stores, restaurants, museums and a slew of other display areas, the Utorch FY3D – Z1 is a fully customizable and easy-to-install holographic display LED fan that doesn’t consume a lot of power. And there’s more for you to cheer about.

While small and large businesses spend a lot of money on advertising and marketing, the FY3D – Z1 will help you promote your product or idea without emptying your pocket. In fact, this useful product has now gone up for sale bearing a dropped price of just $199.99 on GearBest.

This is a considerable 31% reduction in the Utorch FY3D – Z1 holographic LED fan’s original asking price. Despite carrying a heavily discounted price tag, the Utorch FY3D-Z1 is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

In order to use it, all you need to do is to copy any black background video into the holographic LED fan and it will deliver an animated 3d advertising display for your audience to gaze at. Since the image it creates is borderless and has no backgrounds, it appears as if the 3d advertising display is in the air.

Moreover, the device supports MP4, AVI, RMVB, MKV, GIF, JPG, PNG formats with a black background. It comes with a controller that you can use to remotely control the vivid display.

You can follow this link if you’re interested in checking out more details about the Utorch FY3D – Z1 holographic display LED fan and avail the discount. With just 95 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end 3 days.

