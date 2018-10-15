Avail Unbelievable Discounts On Top-Branded Smartphones, Accessories And Other Items On GearBest



If you’re looking for a smartphone that’s loaded with awe-inspiring specs and features but doesn’t cost a bomb, it may interest you to know that a wide selection of top-branded smartphones, phone accessories and a wide selection of other items have gone up for sale carrying dropped price tags on GearBest. Let’s check out the details without further ado.

Dubbed as the ‘Brand Smartphone Special,’ the recently kicked off promotion has been split into multiple categories so that buyers can easily find what they’re looking for. Five pieces of a specific smartphone will be available at a lowered price of just $9.99 until the promo comes to an end.

Under the category called ‘From $9.99 Daily Deal,’ you can find the Xiaomi Redmi 6A smartphone that would normally set you back $143.85 on online and offline stores. Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, there’s a 24% off on the phone’s original asking price and as a result, you can now buy the Redmi 6A smartphone at a reduced price of just $109.99.

First 5 Units of the smartphone, however, will be up for grabs bearing an unbelievably low $9.99 price tag. Note that the above-mentioned campaign will be valid for the Redmi 6A smartphone until 09:00 UTC October 16th.

The next category called ‘Coupon Stash’ features smartphones from popular manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus. The phones included in this section are not only available at a dropped price, but are also linked with specific coupon codes that you can use to get an extra discount.

For instance, there is a 25% off on the OnePlus 6 A6000 4G phablet’s retail price of $612.44. As a result, you can buy this feature-laden phablet at a considerably reduced price of just $459.99.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code GB$MBDPONE to bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $429.99. In other words, you can save an additional $30 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before proceeding to checkout.



The ‘Epic Flash Sale’ category is brimming with heavily discounted smartphones and a myriad of extremely popular smartwatches available in the market today. Aside from that, this section includes various accessories like Original Xiaomi Selfie Stick Bluetooth Remote Shutter Tripod, Baseus Type-C Mini Magnetic Elbow Adapter Converter etc.

Just like the rest of the categories, our next section called ‘Clearance’ is also packed with smartphones that you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket. Alternatively, you can find smartphones from popular brands like Cubot, Oukitel, Lenovo and UMIDIGI in the following category called ‘Brand Deals.’

If you’re in the market for high-quality accessories for your smartphone, the last section called ‘Epic Accessories’ is where you need to head straight to. This section features all sorts of mobile phone accessories including shockproof protection covers, leather flip cases, phone cases, USB cables and lots more.

You can follow this link to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the products. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the promotion sale, it is imperative for you to bear in mind that the discounts will only be valid until October 21st.

Buy Smartphones And Mobile Phone Accessories At Dropped Price