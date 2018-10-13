Lenovo S5 Pro to take on Mi 8 Lite with Optical Zoom

After launching Lenovo S5 smartphone in March, now, the company is ready for the launch of its successor, S5 Pro. As touted by various rumours and leaks, it will carry a quad camera module on the rear side. Today, Vice President of Lenovo Group took to Weibo to announce that S5 Pro is coming our way on October 15. Even, Chang can’t resist himself to share its camera features and compare it to the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

Later, Changi, Vice President of Lenovo directly matched the Lenovo S5 Pro with Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. He heavily advertised the ability of optical zoom on S5 Pro against the Mi 8 Lite (Youth). By taking the perspective of classrooms, where students mostly sit on the backbenches, he explained the 2x lossless optical zoom. He even shared some posters of the device depicting camera features.

These posters confirmed the rumours which were saying that it will carry a quad camera module on the rear side.

We expect Lenovo S5 Pro to take on the Mi 8 Lite, but latter’s gradient colours are inevitably going to hit the Lenovo’s Business.

Other specs about the Lenovo S5 Pro has not been confirmed, but as per the listing on Geekbench, it will carry Snapdragon 660 SoC. There will be a 6.18-inch (1080×2246 pixels) full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will come in three RAM variants such as 3/32GB, 4/64GB and 6GB/128GB options. It will hold dual shooter on the front side with a quad sensor module on the rear side. Its dimensions measures at 154.5×75.45×7.7mm weighing 169 grams. It will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS as connectivity options.

Read More: Lenovo S5 Pro stunning camera samples released as launch draws near

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (Youth) edition carries Snapdragon 660 with an eight-core processor having a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz. In-camera department, it carries dual 12 megapixels + 5-megapixel shooter with AI support on the rear side. The rear camera supports portrait mode, AI scene camera and many other features. Itavailablebale for the price of 1699 Yuan (~$245).

(Via)