Get The Teclast F6 Pro Notebook For Just $429.99 On GearBest



Teclast made its modest F6 Pro notebook available to buyers in November last year. Even nearly a year after hitting the store shelves, this laptop continues to garner popularity among tech buffs who fancy using a big-screen notebook without emptying their pockets.

Taking its demand into consideration, Teclast is now offering the well-received F6 Pro notebook at a considerably dropped price on GearBest. As a result, you can now buy it for just $429.99 on the popular Chinese online store that sells various electronic gadgets at unbeatable prices.

It is worth noting that the Teclast F6 Pro notebook would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores. In other words, this 29% reduction in the device’s retail price is an unmissable opportunity for those who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a high-end laptop.

The F6 Pro notebook is quite a bargain at this price, given that it sports an eye-catching 13.3-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Moreover, this fingerprint identification equipped laptop is housed in a sturdy aluminum alloy body.



Under the hood, it packs a powerful Intel Core m3 7Y30, 64-bit processor along with an equally competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU. The F6 Pro offers 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a hearty 128G SSD hard disk memory so that you never run out of storage space for saving your favorite content.

Moreover, the F6 Pro houses a 2.0-megapixel front-facing camera for face-to-face video chatting. The device runs on Microsoft Windows 10 OS that delivers smoother user experience and is backed by a 7.6V / 5000mAh, Li-ion polymer battery.

The Teclast-branded notebook’s dimensions are 31.50 x 20.80 x 1.60 cm and it weighs in at just 1.3880 kg so you can easily carry it everywhere you go. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, DC jack, a TF card slot, and a Type-C Port.

Regrettably, the Teclast F6 Pro notebook will be up for grabs bearing the aforesaid discounted price only for a limited period of time.

With just 58 pieces left, this promo is slated to end shortly.

