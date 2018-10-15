Pre-Order The Bakeey M20 Sport Smart Watch For Only $15.22 On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

If you’re in the market for a big-screen blood pressure smart bracelet that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a look at Bakeey’s M20 sports smartwatch. The recently launched smartwatch has now gone up for pre-order carrying a dropped price on Banggood.

The M20 is quite an irresistible smartwatch that not only keeps track of your heart rate but also monitors your blood pressure. While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a top-branded smartwatch offering comparable features, the M20 can now be yours at a dropped price of just $21.99.

But if you’re living on a tight budget and are interested in saving extra money, we got good news for you. At the time of checking out, you can apply coupon code 15M20 to get an additional $6.77 off and bring your already discounted grand total down to just $15.22. Note that the M20 smartwatch’s original selling price is $32.99.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Bakeey M20 smartwatch sports an eye-catching 1.3-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels resolution. Moreover, it features a square-shaped display that shows all content in large, easily-readable font.

The M20 is packed with a slew of other highly useful features like sleep tracking, calories, distance counter, sedentary reminder and also has multi-sport modes. Aside from that, it is IP67 certified so you can wear with confidence during rain while washing hands etc.

Furthermore, it runs on Android4.4 (and above) iOS8.5 (and above) and draws its juices from a 180mAh battery that offers a standby time of about 60 days and 5-7 days of normal use. It comes with a charging stand and takes about 2-2.5 hours to be fully charged.

The Bakeey M20 smartwatch houses the G-sensor and Heart Rate Sensor. Other special features include blood oxygen monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, the capability to show caller and messages, notifications, sedentary reminder, auto light-up screen, stopwatch, alarm, anti-lost, and a remote camera.

You can head straight to this link to check out the rest of the features and avail the aforesaid discount, which is likely to end soon. The dropped pre-sale price will be valid for the black, orange and blue color versions of the M20 smartwatch.

Get 33% Off On Bakeey M20 Sport Smart Watch