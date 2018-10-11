Nokia X7 lands on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 processor

The Nokia X7 has been in the news for a while. It was expected to launch last week as the Nokia 7.1 Plus in London but instead, we got the Nokia 7.1. There were speculations it would launch today at the Nokia event holding in India but just yesterday we learned the event is for the Nokia 3.1 Plus. There is still one more event holding in China on October 16 and it remains to be seen if it is for the launch of the Nokia X7.

While we await the official unveiling, the device has been spotted on Geekbench. The benchmark result confirms some of the rumored specs of the phone.

The result reveals the Nokia X7 is running Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 as expected and it has 6GB of RAM. Its single-core score is 1827 points and its multi-core score is 5937 points. The scores are similar to that of other devices with the same chipset such as the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

READ MORE: Nokia True Wireless Earbuds & Pro Wireless Earphones launch for €129 and €69 respectively

The Nokia X7 is expected to come with a 6.18 FHD+ notched display, dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss lens, a 20MP selfie camera and a 3400mAh battery. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for storage expansion.

(Source, Via)