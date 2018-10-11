Avail Best Deals And Huge Discounts On A Wide Selection Of Products On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Staying true to its reputation for being one of China’s best electronics online store, GeekBuying is now doling out best deals and big discounts on a wide selection of electronic items.

Dubbed as ‘Italy Offer Zone,’ the recently kicked-off promo has been divided into several categories so that buyers can quickly find what they’re looking without. We’ll not only divulge more details about a few heavily discounted products but also show how you can save extra money on those products.

GeekBuying offers an additional $2 discount in the form of coupon code TVBOXIT1 to buyers whose order value exceeds $30. Likewise, if you shop for more than $160, you can get an extra $10 off simply by using coupon code TVBOXIT2 at the time of checking out.

The promotion comprises a slew of well-received TV boxes and mini PCs that you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket, but that’s not all. Here are some of the other products that you can buy at the lowered price and use specific coupons for extra discount. Click here to visit the promotion page.

Tronsmart TK09R Italian Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The TK09R comes with customizable RGB lighting that offers 16.8 million RGB colors for unmatched lighting effects. Moreover, it features fully programmable macro keys that you can use to set custom commands.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a gaming keyboard that offers comparable features, the TK09R can be yours at a dropped price of just $59.99. This is a noteworthy 48% discount on the device’s original asking price of $ 115.84.

You can save $14 more by using coupon code SVIRFYQI at the time of checking out. The coupon helps you bring your already discounted grand total down to just $55.99. Since the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing, it is imperative for you to follow this link without wasting time to avail the discount.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite Smartphone

The Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone became an instant hit among smartphone lovers after hitting the store shelves in September last year. Those who have been waiting to get their hands on the well-received phone without spending a lot of money can now avail a 60% off on the phone’s steep retail price on GeekBuying.

The Nubia Z17 Lite normally carries a steep retail price tag, but it has now gone up for sale at a reduced price of $179.99. This is a noteworthy 60% reduction in the phone’s original selling price of $449.99.

In addition to receiving this discount, you can apply coupon code AYUQJBNZ and get an extra $118 discount while checking out. As a result, your grand total reduces to only $171.99. Just follow this link to avail this discount before the promo ends in 1 day.

H96 MAX Plus RK3328 TV Box

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective TV Box, you might want to take a look at the H96 MAX Plus, which is currently up for grabs bearing a reduced price of just $64.99 on GeekBuying. Note that the device usually sells for $96.77.

But if this 33% discount doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code ITH96MAX so to save an extra $13 before placing your order. The above-mentioned coupon helps you bring your grand total down to just $61.99.

On the downside, the promo is slated to end soon. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, just follow this link without wasting time.

Zidoo X10 TV Box

The newfangled Android TV box from Zidoo packs a powerful quad-core Realtek RTD1295 processor and offers full support for Premium 4K UHD contents. It comes with 2GB of DDR3 RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

The Zidoo X10 usually sells for $279.19, but you can buy it for just $196.96 on GeekBuying for a limited period of time. This is a noteworthy 29% decrease in the device’s regular selling price.

You can save $39.01 more by using coupon code ZIDOOX10IT during the check out process. With the additional discount, your grand total reduces to only $189.99. You can visit this link to receive the discount before the promo wraps up.

Zidoo X9S TV Box

Equipped with an RTD1295 processor and a Mali-T820 GPU, under the hood, the X9S TV box supports Premium 4K UHD contents. The device comes with 2GB DDR3 RAM so that you can uninterruptedly run bigger games. Moreover, it offers 16GB of internal storage.

The X9S can now be yours at a reduced price of just $125.99 on GeekBuying. The Zidoo-branded TV box sells for $199 without the aforesaid discount.

Moreover, you can use coupon ZIDOOX9SIT to get an additional $16.01 off before clicking on the ‘Place Your Order Button.’ With the help of the discount coupon, you can reduce your grand total to just $122.99.

On the downside, the promo is going to end in a short time so follow this link to avail the discount without wasting time. Note that the coupon is also likely to expire soon.

Check Out GeekBuying’s Italy Stock Offer Zone