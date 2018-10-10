Nokia 3.1 Plus to launch tomorrow in India not Nokia 7.1 Plus

HMD Global has a new phone launching in India tomorrow. Most sites, including us, presumed it is for the launch of the Nokia 7.1 Plus but a new leak has revealed it is a different phone entirely – the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

An image showing the retail box of the phone has surfaced on the web and it also lists the specs of the device.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus will sport a 6-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution. It is a big upgrade from the Nokia 3.1‘s 5.2-inch HD+ screen which explains the Mega Display teasers. It also doesn’t have a notch.

The box also reveals the phone will come with a 13MP + 5MP dual camera combination on its rear. The image of the phone on the box shows the cameras are lined-up vertically and share the same housing with the LED flash. Right below the camera setup is a fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, probably from MediaTek, and will have a 3,500mAh battery. The phone will run stock Android since it is an Android One phone like its siblings. However, we expect it to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with a promised update to Android 9 Pie in future.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is expected to be priced under INR. 10,000 (~$135) where it will slug it out with phones like the Realme C1 which has an INR. 6,999 (~$94) price tag. The Nokia 3.1 Plus will come in blue as shown on the box but there will definitely be other colors.

(Source)