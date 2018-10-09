Nokia 6.1 Plus gets Android 9 beta

At the Nokia 7.1 launch event last week, HMD Global promised that the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 will get updated to Android 9 pie this month. In keeping to its promised timeline, the manufacturer has released a beta version of Android Pie for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The announcement was made today by Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer at HMD Global.

Hungry for pie? 🥧 If you're a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you'll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs. https://t.co/siaoX5xEmR #Nokiamobile #Android9 pic.twitter.com/0oiLr0NI09 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 9, 2018

The update brings the new system navigation, settings menu, adaptive battery, and also October’s security patch. If you are interested in joining the beta program, head to the Nokia beta labs page here and sign up.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched a few months ago, first as the Nokia X6 in China before heading to India as the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It has a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2280 display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There is a 16MP + 5MP dual camera combo in its rear and a 16MP front-facing camera that sits within the notch in its screen. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Its battery capacity is 3060mAh and there is support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Seeing as the Nokia 6.1 Plus has gotten a beta version of Android Pie, the Nokia 6.1 should be next in line.

