Google Pixel Slate with refined Chrome OS, detachable keyboard and stylus announced

As the rumor mill had revealed, Google today unveiled the all new Pixel Slate laptop-tablet hybrid. It is the first table from the search engine to run on Chrome OS. It comes with a detachable keyboard and a stylus.

The Google Pixel Slate 2-in-1 device features a 12.3-inch LTPS LCD display that produces 3000 x 2000 pixels resolution. The display offers an aspect ratio of 3:2. The anodized aluminum chassis of the Pixel Slate measures 7mm in thickness and it weighs 1.6 pounds. The edges of the device are slightly curved which makes it comfortable to hold for longer hours.



The Pixel Slate features dual front-facing speakers. A fingerprint scanner is embedded under the power button of the Slate. Google did not confirm on the exact size of the battery present inside the Pixel Slate. However, what is known about it is that it can last for about 12 hours on a single charge. The device is equipped with a USB-C port. There is a wide-angle 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the Pixel Slate. An 8-megapixel camera is also available on the backside of the device.

The Google Pixel Slate runs on a customized version of Chrome OS that is designed to offer more desktop-like experience. Depending on how the device is held, the Pixel Slate can automatically switch between tablet and laptop modes. As expected, the device includes the G Suite and it also features a user-friendly split-screen mode.

The Chrome OS is also deeply integrated with Google Assistant. The search engine has also added a virus protection and a Titan security chip in the device for complete security.

The Google Pixel Slate comes in four variants. The base model has Intel Celeron processor that is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of SSD storage. It carries a price tag of $599. There are other variants include Intel Core m3, Core i5 and Core i7. The highest configuration variant is priced at $1,599 and it includes Core i7, 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD storage.

The above pricing does not include the detachable backlit keyboard that features circular-shaped keys and a large-sized trackpad. To purchase it, users will have to shell out an extra $199. The detachable keyboard functions as a folio cover and it can be connected to the Pixel Slate through its magnet connector. The keyboard draws power from the battery of the Pixel Slate. The Pixelbook Pen is also compatible with the new 2-in-1 device from Google. Buyers of the Google Pixel Slate will get YouTube TV’s free subscription for three months.