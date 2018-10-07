Nokia phone with a “Mega Display” coming soon, might be the Nokia 7.1 Plus

Last week, HMD Global launched a new smartphone – the Nokia 7.1. A lot of people were disappointed at the specs since it is practically the Nokia 6.1 Plus with Carl Zeiss cameras lens and Nokia’s “PureDisplay” technology as upgrades. It appears the manufacturer has another phone it plans to launch soon, one that may placate these angry fans and one with a “Mega Display”.

The official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile India posted a tweet about a device coming soon. That tweet seems to have been deleted as we couldn’t find it on their page. Nevertheless, the guys at MySmartPrice have a screenshot of the tweet and also uploaded the video to YouTube.

The tweet includes a six-second video which shows the silhouette of a phone at the end. Only the back of the device is visible but we can make out a dual camera system. The video also includes captions that say “To see the bigger picture” and “A mega display is coming”.

There have been guesses about the device Nokia is teasing. The most common one is that it is the Nokia 7.1 Plus. The Nokia 7.1 Plus was expected to launch alongside the Nokia 7.1 but it didn’t. Seeing as this device is being advertised as sporting a large display, it makes sense that it is the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus.

The Nokia 7 Plus is the phone with the biggest display in HMD Global’s current lineup with its 6.0-inch screen. It won’t be unusual for its successor to have a bigger screen as part of its upgrades.

According to a TENAA listing of a phone said to be the Nokia X7 which is the Chinese variant of the Nokia 7.1 Plus, the phone has a 6.18-inch screen with a 2246 x 1080 resolution. It also has a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The dual cameras on its back are a 12MP sensor and a 13MP sensor while a 20MP sensor sits in front. Unfortunately, it packs a 3400mAh battery which is smaller than the Nokia 7 Plus’ 3,800mAh battery.

The Nokia phone is scheduled to launch on October 11.

