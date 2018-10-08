OnePlus 6T listed on Amazon India for pre-booking, bundles free Type-C earphones

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6T, later this month. Ahead of the official official launch, the OnePlus 6T’s pre-booking offers on Amazon India has been revealed.

A listing related to the OnePlus 6T on Amazon India suggests that the pre-bookings for the upcoming device will being in India from the date of official announcement and will end on 30th October. This could mean that the company will start shipping the phone from 1st November.

As for the offers, those customers who pre-orders the company’s new flagship smartphone, will receive the OnePlus Type-C earphones free of costs as well as Rs. 500 (approximately $7) Amazon Pay Balance, which can be used to make payments to vendors that accept Amazon Pay as a payment gateway.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the 3.5mm headphone jack will not be present in the OnePlus 6T, so it makes sense for the company to bundle the Type-C earphones, priced at Rs. 1,999 in India, for those who decides to pre-order the phone.

So far, we know that the OnePlus 6T will follow a design language similar to that of Oppo R17 Pro. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor — the same chipset that powers the OnePlus 6. It’ll be coupled with Adreno 630 graphics processor. The phone will come in three variants — 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

For photography, expect a dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, and a 16-megapixel snapper on the front, with support for face unlock feature. The phone will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for company’s own fast charging technology.

Since the OnePlus 6 has already received the Android Pie update, we’re expecting that the upcoming OP6T will has Android 9.0 Pie pre-installed with the company’s OxygenOS loaded on top. The company has confirmed the in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone, instead of the traditional rear-mounted one.

