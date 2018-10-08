Buy Vivo NEX 4G Phablet Global Version For Just $619.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]



Vivo launched its long-awaited NEX phablet earlier this year. As expected, it became an instant hit among smartphone lovers who fancy using a big-screen mobile device for watching their favorites videos and playing popular games.

On the downside, the steeply-priced Vivo NEX’s popularity was limited to those who didn’t mind spending a lot of money on a phablet, but that’s about to change. In a bid to make the Vivo NEX available to cost-conscious buyers, the Chinese technology company is now offering its well-received phablet at a discounted price on GearBest.

While the NEX 4G phablet would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, Vivo is now offering it a dropped price of $639.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 27% reduction in the phablet’s original asking price.

But if you’re on a tight budget and wondering if you can save more money, we got good news for you. Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can apply coupon code GBMPNEX to get an extra $20 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $619.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon before click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button. However, if you’re interested in taking advantage of this discount, you need to follow this link without wasting time since the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.



The Vivo NEX is quite an irresistible phablet at this dropped price, given that it sports a mammoth 6.59 inches Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. The device packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 64-Bit processor along with Adreno 616 GPU, under the hood.

This global version of the Vivo-branded phablet comes with 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of onboard storage. On the photography front, it houses a 12.0MP + 5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8.0MP front camera for selfies.

The NEX runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 4000mAh Li-ion battery. Furthermore, it is crammed with a slew of useful sensors including e-compass, proximity sensor, screen fingerprint sensor, gyro, g-sensor, and light sensor.

