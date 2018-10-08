Buy BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 TWS True Wireless Earphone Stereo Headphones For Just $33.99 On Banggood [Coupon]

If you’re in the market for cost-effective headphones, you might want to take a look at BlitzWolf’s BW-FYE1 TWS true wireless earphone stereo headphones that have gone up for sale bearing a dropped price on Banggood. But that’s not all.

Aside from divulging more details about the aforesaid discount, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of more money on the BW-FYE1 TWS at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

The BW-FYE1 TWS is an irresistible earphone that boasts an impressive array of features. While you’d normally end up spending a fortune on headphones offering comparable specs and traits, the BW-FYE1 TWS can now be yours at a dropped price of just $39.99.

This is a noteworthy 13% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $45.99. You can extend to discount by applying coupon code 15fye1 at the time of checking out.



The aforesaid coupon helps you save an extra $6 and reduces your previously discounted grand total to just $33.99. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount and use the coupon before it expires, all you need to do is to follow this link.

An absolute bargain at this dropped price, the BW-FYE1 TWS offers 10M obstacle-free connection giving you freedom from the wired constraint. Moreover, it comes with an independent sound chamber, paired with 10MM titanium film speaker that delivers high-quality voice.

On top of that, the BW-FYE1 TWS can be easily recharged simply by putting them into the battery case. The headphones come with IPX4 certification so that you can even wear them carelessly even in the rain.

