Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei Nova 3i: Specs Comparison

Currently, for most of the users, a midrange phone is enough to satisfy every need. But there are several people looking for some specs in midrange smartphones which are only present on flagships. Nokia 7.1, Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Huawei Nova 3i are three handsets which are able to provide high-end specs at a modest price, and if you are one of these users one of these devices may be the one for you. Given the high amount of difference between them, we published this comparison which should help you clear your ideas about their specs and potentialities.

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei Nova 3i

Nokia 7.1 Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Huawei Nova 3i DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 149.7 x 71.2 x 8 mm, 160 grams 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm, 180 grams 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm, 169 grams DISPLAY 5.84 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 432 ppi, IPS LCD 6.18 inches, 1080 x 2246p (Full HD+), 403 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 409 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB, micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM , 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.0

20 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 2 MP f/2.2

Dual 24 + 2 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3060 mAh, Fast Charging 9V / 2A 18W 4000 mAh, Fast Charging 9V / 2A 18W with Quick Charge 3.0 3340 mAh, Fast Charging 5V / 2A 10W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

Are you searching for a real flagship-like design with an original and elegant body? Then go for the Huawei Nova 3i. Also known as Huawei P Smart+ in the European market, this device sports a glass back available in gradient colors, and it also has a very high screen-to-body ratio just like the most expensive flagships actually in the market. Nokia 7.1 is a cool device too in terms of aesthetics, and besides its beautiful glass back it has very compact dimensions thanks to its smaller display.

Display

Nokia 7.1 has the smallest display, but also the one with the best viewing quality, and it wins the display comparison. Its good viewing quality comes from a high pixel density and the HDR10 technology able to enrich colors, which is very rare to find on devices which are not flagships.

Specs & Software

If hardware and performance are your main concern, then you should opt for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. It has nothing to envy to every flagship out there, but it comes with an upper-midrange price. Under the hood, it has the best Qualcomm’s SoC: the Snapdragon 845, paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. You can run every app and every game with the max performance thanks to this handset. It even comes with a customized MIUI based on performance enhancements. Nokia 7.1 has the stock Android One, while Huawei Nova 3i comes with the EMUI.

Camera

If you want the best rear camera department, we suggest you grab a unit of the Nokia 7.1 as it will surely provide a high detail and good performance with low light thanks to its bright aperture. Indeed, if you want the best front camera, choose the Huawei Nova 3i as it features a dual front camera with a whopping 24 MP resolution.

Battery

The biggest battery belongs to Xiaomi Pocophone F1 with a capacity of 4000 mAh. Given that this is a gaming-oriented phone, it is obvious that the Chinese company opted for a big battery, as games are the most demanding activities causing the highest battery drain.

Price

Unless you are looking for a decent design, Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely the most interesting choice of the trio and I would pick it for its flagship-level hardware and its long battery life. You can currently get a unit of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 for less than €300/$346, Nokia 7.1 is hitting the shelves with a €319/$367 price tag and Huawei Nova 3i costs about €300/$346.

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei Nova 3i: PROs and CONS

Nokia 7.1

PROs

Better display

Compact dimensions

Android One

Great build quality

CONS

Smaller battery

Xiaomi Poco F1

PROs

Best performance

Long battery life

Wide display

Affordable price

CONS

Plastic design

Huawei Nova 3i

PROs

Wonderful design

Wide display

Four cameras

CONS