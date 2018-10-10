Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) official image leaked to reveal its marvelous quadruple camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) that is expected to go official tomorrow will be the world’s smartphone to arrive with quadruple camera system. It is speculated that in some markets that the handset could be called Galaxy A9s. An Indian publication has shared an official image of the rear panel of the smartphone that showcases its four-camera setup.

The below image suggests that the rear panel of the Galaxy A9 will be made out of the glass. The glass rear tapers towards the aluminum frame of th phone. A volume rocker and a Bixby button is placed on one of the edges of the phone.

A squarish fingerprint scanner is present on the backside of the phone. It goes without saying that the USP of the phone is the vertically aligned four-camera setup that resides on the top-left of Galaxy A9’s back.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has also shared an image that details the rear camera system of the smartphone. The image shared by Blass reveals that the quadruple camera setup of the Galaxy A9 will feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. The next one that follows it is a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture.

The third sensor is actually main sensor of 24-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture that is equipped with “Clear & Bright” technology. Probably, this sensor will play a key role in capturing better shots in low-light conditions. The last one is a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture. It will carry support for “Live Focus” feature. Below the four-camera system is an LED flash.

Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy A9 will be arriving with a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED screen that will produces FHD+ resolution. Samsung’s 18.5:9 Infinity Display design will be available on the smartphone. The handset could be fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It may feature an inbuilt storage of 64 GB. For snapping selfies, the Galaxy A9 may feature a front-facing camera of 24-megapixel. It may feature a 3,720mAh battery and it is likely to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo OS flavored with Samsung Experience UX.

(source 1, 2)