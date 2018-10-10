Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro quad rear camera configuration revealed

This year we saw the release of the first triple rear camera smartphone which is Huawei’s P20 Pro. More triple rear camera phones have been released afterward but some manufacturers are bent on setting a new record by releasing a phone with a quadruple rear camera system. Samsung is one of these companies and its Galaxy A9 Star Pro is the device that might set the record.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro will come with four camera sensors on its back, one sensor more than that of the Galaxy A7 (2018). Evan Blass has shared a photo which shows all four cameras and their configuration.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have its four rear cameras arranged vertically on the left side. The first camera is an 8MP f/2.4 120° ultra-wide angle sensor. Below it is a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. A 24MP f/1.7 camera follows and last comes a 5MP f/2. depth camera. All four cameras share a single housing and below the setup is a dual tone LED flash.

The picture also shows the phone will come with a squircle-shaped fingerprint scanner which sits in the middle. There is a button on the left but we are not sure it is the power button since it isn’t Samsung’s style. Our guess is it is a Bixby button. The volume rocker is on the right but we can’t tell if there is another button below it.

The Galaxy A9 Star Pro is scheduled to launch tomorrow. It will have a 6.28-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3720mAh battery.

