Xiaomi Mi 8 sales have been massive! Over 6 million units sold so far

Xiaomi‘s flagships for this year comprise of the Mix 2s and the Mi 8 models. The Mi 8 was released in May this year and went on sale in China in June. Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has now revealed that the company has sold over 6 million units of the Mi 8 since the models went on sale. Lei Jun also announced a 200 yuan ($28) price cut for the Mi 8 standard version in China to celebrate the milestone. This brings down the price to 2,499 yuan ($360).

The estimated figure covers all the different models that make up the Mi 8 family which include the Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8 SE. The Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite were only launched last month but are already on sale in China.

The disclosure doesn’t really come as a surprise due to the popularity of the Mi 8 among fans. Xiaomi did not just restrict the models to the flagship category but also included super mid-rangers like the Mi 8 SE with a Snapdragon 710 premium midrange SoC. The Mi 8 Lite also falls into this class.

