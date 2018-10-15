Buy Huawei Honor 8X Smartphone At A Lowered Price Of Just $229 On Giztop [Coupon Inside]



Huawei added a feature-laden new smartphone under its popular Honor brand earlier this year. Dubbed as the Honor 8X Max, this feature-laden smartphone has now gone up for sale on Giztop.

Aside from divulging more details about the phone, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of money at the time of checking out. Before we delve further into these details, let us take a gander at the specs and features that make the Honor 8X Max an irresistible smartphone.

The Honor 8X Max is a perfect phone for those who fancy playing their favorite games or watching videos on a big-screen mobile device since it sports a mammoth 6.5-inch TFT LCD IPS screen, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340×1080pixel. With an eye-catching waterdrop display, it offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The phone is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core 2.2 GHz processor and uses the GPU Turbo, under the hood. Moreover, the phone comes with 4/6GB of RAM for an unmatched overall performance and offers a hearty 64/128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

On the photography front, the Honor 8X Max smartphone houses a 20MP+2MP dual camera setup on the back and a 16MP AI camera on the front for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting. The phone runs on EMUI 8.2-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 3750mAh battery.

While you'd normally associate a steep price tag with a smartphone offering these kinds of features, the Huawei Honor 8X (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) can now be yours if you're willing to shell out $249 on Giztop, the official online store of GizmoChina.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save $20 and bring your grand total down to just $229 before you proceed to checkout. Alternatively, you can go for other color and storage options to suit your needs.

On the downside, this discount coupon will only be valid until October 30th.

