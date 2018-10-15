Xiaomi seems to have started teasing the Mi Mix 3, Lin Bin makes an announcement on Weibo

It seems Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launch date is nearing as the company president, Lin Bin has announced about it on Weibo. He says that it is incomparable with a whole new concept and will release in October. He added a photo of the sliding phone with a dual camera and 100% display, which is reported to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Further, Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun also responded to speed up the mass production and conveyed to the message to production teams to get ready for huge sales by October.

Now, as the October is midway, the Mi Mix 3 official handle on Weibo posted a smiley face, which speculated that the Xioami Mi Mix 3 is coming soon. Xiaomi’s whole fleet on Weibo responded and collaboratively said that the Xiaomi is readying for a major announcement.

Even third-party sources like @TechNavvi on twitter posted some pictures of the alleged Mix 3 tempered glass. Similarly, it has appeared on various certification agencies giving us hint that it is coming our way.

Recently, a countdown page for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 appeared on the m.sogou.com website. There we found it featured to carry Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6.4 inches of display and dual camera sensor on the rear side.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Specs

Additionally, as per old rumours, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to carry a Qualcomm processor with 6/8 GB of RAM variants. It will feature a sliding design with 100% body-to-screen ratio. It will be the largest smartphone from the Xiaomi in terms of screen size. The handset is also expected to feature a 3D structured light module for 3D facial recognition. There will be a 16MP + 13MP dual camera on the rear while 20MP sensor will be present on the front.

The recent listing on Xiaomi.shop store, the Xioami Mi Mix 3 will feature an 8 GB RAM with an inbuilt 128GB storage with the price tag of 29,990 rubles (~$452).