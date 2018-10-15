Vivo V1731CA lands on TENAA with HD+ screen

A new Vivo phone with model number V1731CA has gotten its TENAA certification. The full specifications including images are already up on the agency’s website.

The Vivo V1731CA has a 5.99-inch 1440 x 720 screen. The images show the phone doesn’t have a notch but has moderately-sized bezels around it. There is a 1.95GHz octa-core processor under the hood with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Depending on the RAM, the phone will come with 32GB or 64GB of storage. There is support for storage expansion, allowing owners add up to an extra 256GB of storage.

The phone has a single camera on its rear and it is a 13MP sensor. A 5MP camera sits in front for selfies. The Vivo V1731CA also has a fingeprint scanner sittingon its back. It packs a 3285mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone weighs 148.15g and measures 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.8 mm. TENAA says it will come in only one color – gold and it will have white bezels as show in the images.

The Vivo V1731CA is clearly a mid-range phone based on its specs and most likeley belongs to the Y-series. The phone is expected to launch soon.

