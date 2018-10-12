Vivo Z3 October 17 launch confirmed; Arriving with Snapdragon 710, Dual Turbo Technology

Vivo has released a new launch poster on its Weibo account to confirm that it will be launching the Vivo Z3 smartphone in China on Oct. 17. The handset is already up for reservations on TMall. The Vivo Z3 reservations page on TMall only confirms the name of the smartphone but does not contain any information on its specs.

The launch poster that confirms the October 17 arrival date for the Vivo Z3 reveals that it will be fueled by Snapdragon 710 chipset. The handset will be also equipped with Dual Turbo technology that was first introduced on the Vivo X23 phone few months ago. The Dual Turbo technology comprises of two things, namely System Turbo and Game Turbo. The former enhances the system performance to load apps faster whereas the latter is responsible for assigning more resources for stutter-free gaming experience.

As far as other specs of the Vivo Z3 are concerned, it is expected to feature a waterdrop notch display of 6.3 inches that may carry support for Full HD+ pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 710 SoC of the phone could be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It may feature an internal storage of 64 GB. The handset may include a 3,240mAh battery.

FunTouch OS flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS is likely to come preinstalled on Vivo Z3. The back panel of the phone may feature a regular fingerprint scanner and 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. A 12-megapixel selfie shooter could be present inside the notch of the Vivo Z3.

The Vivo Z1 that was unveiled earlier this featured a glass rear. Hence, the upcoming Vivo Z3 may also come equipped with a glass back. Rumors have it that it may arrive in colors like Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black and Blue-Black color gradient. As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the smartphone.