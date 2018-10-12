Motorola releases Android 8.1 Oreo kernel source for Moto G5

Motorola always remained a little late in providing the kernel source code for their devices. After, Moto G5 Plus, now Moto G5 kernel source code of Android 8.1 Oreo build is available. So, if you’re the developer of custom ROMs and recoveries, then you can start cooking tweaks for Moto G5. Developers can get the Android 8.1 Oreo-based kernel source code from GitHub for Moto G5 codenamed ‘Cedric.’

Last month, Motorola released Android 8.1 Oreo source code for Moto G5 Plus. Now, the users of Moto G5 series can expect support for TWRP recovery, custom ROMs, custom ROMs, and custom Kernels. Overall, it will help users to get the latest Android version and tweaks even if its official support ends.

As per the rules of General Public License, it is must for Motorola or any other vendor who use Android to release the kernel source code.

Additionally, Motorola has started rolling out the official Android Oreo update to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus devices in various regions. Even, both the devices were seen running Android 8.1 Oreo on Geekbench. So, those who haven’t received the official update can wait for some time more.

Additionally, Moto G5 came with Android 7.0 Nougat in March 2017. Later, Motorola pushed Android 8.0 Oreo, and now Android 8.1 Oreo is rolling out.

Moto G5 carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 3GB of RAM with Adreno 505 GPU. There’s a 5 inch IPS LCD with the 441-pixel density. In the camera department, there’s a 13 megapixel shooter on teh rear side while a 5-megapixel camera is added on the front for selfies.