Motorola Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus receive Android 8.1 update in the U.S

Google‘s latest Android 9.0 Pie version is already hitting a couple of models but Android Oreo still remains the dominant interface among Android phone users. So, it is sort of good news for Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus users in the U.S as Motorola has published on its website, release notes which show that the two models are both currently receiving an update to Android 8.1 Oreo. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus were both launched in March last year with Android 7.1 Nougat OS. This is also coming barely two weeks after the Moto G5S started receiving Android Oreo in the U.S.

According to the release details, the build of Android brings with it “new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver, battery features, new power menu UI and Bluetooth improvements.” In addition to the new features Android 8.1 Oreo brings to the table, the update carries the June 1st Android security update and improvements that exterminate bugs and enhance the stability of both models.

Related: Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus Officially Launched in Germany

Already, the tech giant is already pushing the updates via OTA to eligible models. If you reside in the U.S, you really don’t have to wait for a notification to arrive. You can update manually, from your phone’s “Settings”, scroll down to “About phone” then click System Updates and then you’ll find the “Download” button. You must make sure your phone has at least 50% of battery power and that the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. After the update is downloaded, click on “Install.”

(source)