OnePlus 6T goes official with in-screen fingerprint scanner, smaller notch display and larger battery

Through an unveil in New York today, OnePlus has announced the brand new OnePlus 6T smartphone. Compared to the OnePlus 6 phone that was unveiled in May, the OnePlus 6T features a smaller notch display, improved cameras and a larger battery. It is the first OnePlus phone to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader. The external change that has arrived on the OnePlus 6T is the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the OnePlus 6T bears an uncanny resemblance with sibling phone – the OPPO R17. The OP6T borrows the waterdrop notch design and in-screen fingerprint scanner features from the R17. Both phones do not feature 3.5mm audio jack.

Like the OPPO phone, the new OnePlus flagship features a vertical dual camera setup. The handset measures 157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2mm and weighs 185 grams. The smartphone offers certain level of water-resistance, but there is no confirmation on its IP rating. The smartphone can be availed in color variants such as Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

The OnePlus 6T has a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display that produces an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Apart OPPO R17, the OnePlus 6T is the only other phone so far to feature Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display of OnePlus 6T carries support for features such as Adaptive brightness, screen calibration and reading mode.

The OP6T features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the phone instantly. The function is dubbed as “Screen Unlock” by OnePlus. The other biometric security feature available on the OP6T is face unlock.

Front and Rear Cameras

The small notch at the frontside of the OnePlus 6T includes an f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera. The selfie shooter supports EIS and 30 fps FHD video shooting.

The backside of the phone includes a vertical dual camera module. It comprises of a primary camera of Sony IMX519 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture. It offers features like OIS, EIS and PDAF. It is assisted by 20-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The dual cameras carry support for features such as HDR, timelapse, 4K video shooting, slow motion video recording (1080p) at 240 fps. The smartphone promises better low-light photography experience through new Nightscape feature that relies on AI for captured impressive shots in dim light surroundings.

Performance and Other Features

Like the OnePlus 6, the newly unveiled OnePlus 6T features the same Snapdragon 845 chipset. A larger battery of 3,700mAh capacity powers the smartphone. It is equipped with support for Dash Charge fast charging technology from the company. However, there is no support for wireless charging on the device.

The OnePlus 6T has arrived in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM LPDDRX variants. When it comes to storage, OnePlus has axed the 64 GB version which means the base model features 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The highest configuration model of the OP6T includes 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is no microSD card slot on the device.

The OnePlus 6T is preinstalled with OxygenOS based Android 9 Pie OS. The OnePlus 6T features usual connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and USB-C.

OnePlus 6T Variants, Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 6T variants and their pricing have been listed below:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – $549

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – $579

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – $629

In North America, the OnePlus 6T will be available for purchase from 9 AM EST through OnePlus.com and T-Mobile. Buyers of the OP6T will be provided a free pair of DAC enabled Type-C Bullets earbuds that has a usual price tag of $19.95. The box package of the phone also includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

The OnePlus 6T will be the first phone from the Chinese manufacturer to be available through a U.S. carrier. T-Mobile will start selling the OP6T at the Time Square Signature Store from this evening in the U.S. There is a trade-in offer for the U.S. customers who purchase the OP6T through T-Mobile. The carrier is offering up to 300 off on the pricing of OnePlus 6T for customers that trade-in over 30 devices from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, Motorola and OnePlus.