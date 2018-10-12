Sony Xperia XZ2 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update

As per the new reports, the Japanese company is rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update to Sony Xperia XZ2. The OTA update is rolling out to many units of the device across the Globe. Earlier, it was expected that Sony will initially launch Android Pie update on Xperia XZ2 Premium, but it seems the Japanese company has some other plans for it.

The Android 9.0 Pie update for Xperia XZ2 weighs around 1 GB in size and includes October security patch. Along with the Android 9.0 Pie features and security fixes, the update brings various new changes in the latest build. After the update, your device will get new firmware version of 52.0.A.3.27.

The update is currently rolling out on the Xperia XZ2 and not on any other model of the device like XZ2 compact and XZ2 Premium. So, users who own Sony Xperia XZ2 can force the update by heading to the Settings menu. Sometimes, it may take time to reach each and every unit, as the update is rolling out in a phased manner.

Beside Xperia XZ2, Sony has promised to rollout Android 9.0 Pie update on devices such as Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA2 Plus, Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and XZ2 compact.

Before heading for the update make sure you have sufficient storage capacity. You need to be signed into the owner account if you have multiple users on your device. The last but not least is to charge up your device before heading to update your device.