Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20X rumor roundup: Specifications, features and pricing

After months of leaks, Huawei will be unleashing its Mate 20 series of smartphones today. It is speculated that the company will be announcing multiple devices such as Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20 Porsche Design and Huawei Watch GT. The Huawei Mate 20 series launch event will be held at 1:30 PM (local time) in London today. Here is a rumour roundup on all the devices that will be announced today.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro Specifications and Features

Huawei had released the Mate 10 with LCD screen and Mate 10 Pro with an OLED display last year. The Chinese manufacturer will be employing the same strategy for its upcoming Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones. Rumors have it that the Mate 20 will be equipped with a 6.53-inch LCD screen with waterdrop notch and it will carry support for an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Full HD+ resolution.

On the other side, the Mate 20 Pro is expected to house a curved OLED screen of 6.39 inches. It is expected to feature a larger notch because of which it will offer an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The Mate 20 Pro will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader whereas the Mate 20 will be fitted with a regular rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mate 20 will be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack, but the Pro variant will be lacking it.

Both the phones will be fueled by the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset that will come with dual NPU unit for better handling of AI tasks. The Mate 20 will be fueled by 4,000mAh battery whereas the Mate 20 Pro will be packed with a 4,200mAh battery. Both the smartphones will carry support for 40W fast charging. The Mate 20 and 20 Pro will be the first Huawei phones to carry support for 15W wireless charging. Both the handsets are also expected to support reverse wireless charging that will allow users to wirelessly charge the Huawei Freebuds 2 Pro earbuds by placing it on the Mate 20 or 20 Pro smartphone.

The Leica engineered triple camera unit arranged in a square-shaped module will be available on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones. Rumors have it that the Mate 20 will include 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera system. A newer report has claimed that the Mate 20 Pro will have 40-megapixel f/1.8 aperture + 20-megapixel f/2.4 aperture and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens in its triple camera system. Both phones are expected to deliver professional photo shooting experience such as ultra-macro shots and detailed photography in low-light conditions.

The Mate 20 Pro is expected to come in LPDDRX4 RAM variants like 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage choices like 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The Huawei Mate 20 may come in LPDDRX4 RAM editions like 4 GB and 6 GB and UFS storage variants between 64 GB and 512 GB. For storage, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will feature a memory card slot, but it won’t be the regular microSD card slot. Instead, it will be equipped with a nanoSD card slot that will support up to 256 GB of nanoSD card by Huawei.

Leaked information has revealed that the Mate 20 may carry a starting price of around $800 and $900 whereas the Mate 20 Pro may cost over $1,000 for its base model.

Huawei Mate 20X and Mate 20 Porsche Design

Huawei has also teased that it will be debuting the Mate 20X gaming friendly smartphone.

A recent report had revealed that it will be equipped with a massive waterdrop notch display of 7.12 inches and triple rear cameras like Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones. One of the leaked photos have suggested that the Huawei will be also offering a stylus for the larger Mate 20X smartphone.

There is no information available on the specifications of the Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphone. However, it goes without saying that the handset will be packed with the best possible specs and will carry a very hefty price tag.

Huawei Watch GT Specifications and Pricing

The Huawei Watch GT featuring Cortex M4 processor and custom OS is also expected to get announced alongside the Mate 20 series of smartphones today. The smartwatch is speculated to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that will support 454 x 454 pixels resolution and it may include 420mAh battery. Other rumored features of the Huawei Watch GT include 316L stainless steel body, 5ATM water resistance, heart rate monitor and GPS. The Huawei Watch GT may cost around 200 euros (~$230).