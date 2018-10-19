Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Lenovo K9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specs Comparison

Asus, Lenovo and Xiaomi recently released new devices in the most affordable price range: the one under €100. We are talking about Asus Zenfone Lite L1, Lenovo K9 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Unlike many other devices in the same price range, all of these handsets are able to offer a complete user experience without important issues under every point of view. So if you have a very low budget, choosing one of these smartphones would be a very good decision. Let’s discover them more deeply with a specs comparison.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Lenovo K9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Lenovo K9 Xiaomi Redmi 6A DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 147.3 x 71.8 x 8.2, 140 grams 153.8 x 72.9 x 8 mm, 155 grams 147.5 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm, 145 grams DISPLAY 5.45 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 295 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.7 inches, 720 x 1440p (HD+), 282 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.45 inches, 720 x 1440 pixels, 295 ppi, 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, quad-core 1.4 GHz MediaTek Helio P22, octa-core 2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22, quad-core 2 GHz MEMORY 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD slot 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB, micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 13 MP f/2.0

5 MP f/2.4 front camera Dual 13 + 5 MP f/2.2 and f/2.4

Dual 13 + 5 MP f/2.2 and f/2.4 front camera 13 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3000 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

If the design is important for you, we have bad news. All of these devices have a plastic body instead of a glass or metal body that you usually find on mid-rangers and flagships. But Lenovo K9 is almost as beautiful as glass devices thanks to its reflective back which reminds a lot of Honor devices with glass backs. Instead, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A have a more anonymous plastic design which is all but attractive.

Display

Given that these devices have a very similar viewing quality as they are low-end IPS panel with HD+ resolution, the only important difference between them is the size. With 5.7 inches, Lenovo K9 has a bigger display than its opponents, and this is important if we think that most of people prefer bigger displays. However, this makes the handset have a lower level of detail due to the lower pixel density, as well as a bigger overall size.

Specs & Software

Lenovo K9 has the most powerful hardware side as it features a midrange processor, while the other twos have an entry-level SoC. Lenovo K9 boasts an octa-core Helio P22 chipset by MediaTek running at a max frequency of 2 GHz. Note that it is only available with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, while its opponents have a more affordable 2/16 GB configuration. Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the only one with a customized UI (MIUI) and should receive more software support in the long term.

Camera

When it comes to the camera department, Lenovo K9 is the most interesting handset as it sports four cameras: two on the back and two on the front with a front-facing LED flash. These cameras allow capturing depth info in a more accurate way in order to deliver a better bokeh effect. On the other hand, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 has a brighter aperture for the rear camera and this should allow capturing more light for better shots in low light conditions. But overall, Lenovo K9 wins.

Battery

We got no much to say about the batteries as they all feature the same capacity: 3000 mAh. And given that Zenfone Lite L1 and Lenovo K9 are still not in the market, we can not test the battery life personally. So it is a draw for now.

Price

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 just debuted in India with a price tag of about €80, Xiaomi Redmi 6A can be found at around €90 and Lenovo K9 carries a price tag of about €100. I would personally spend those €20 more to grab a unit of Lenovo K9, the winner of this comparison.

Read More: ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 and ZenFone Max M1 announced in India

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Lenovo K9 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A: PROs and CONS

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

PROs

Micro SD dedicated slot

Affordable price

Front-facing flash

Nice rear camera

CONS

Anonymous design

Lenovo K9

PROs

Awesome design

Better hardware

Bigger display

Affordable

Four cameras

CONS

Bigger dimensions

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

PROs

Compact

Micro SD dedicated slot

More supported software

Affordable

CONS