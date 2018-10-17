ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 and ZenFone Max M1 announced in India

ASUS has announced two new smartphones for the Indian market – the Zenfone Lite L1 (no, not Live L1) and the Zenfone Max M1. Both phones belong to the entry-level/mid-range category and are priced under Rs. 10,000 (~$135).

ZenFone Lite L1

The ASUS Zenfone Lite L1 has a polycarbonate body which isn’t surprising considering its low price. It sports a 5.45-inch display with a 1440 x 720 resolution. The bezels are not super thin but are moderate in size, so it should feel like a 5” 16:9 phone.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The rear camera is a 13MP f/2.0 sensor with PDAF while the front camera is a 5MP sensor with its own flash and support for Face Unlock. It also has a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo. The phone has a triple card slot, so you can use two nano SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

ASUS will sell the phone for Rs. 5999 (~$81) for a limited time before returning to its original price of Rs. 6,999 (~$95). Reliance Jio customers get Rs. 2200 (~$30) cashback and 50GB of data. It will also come with 100GB of Google Drive storage space. The phone will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Zenfone Max M1

The Zenfone Max M1 is also covered in polycarbonate but it has a metallic finish and a 2.5D glass in front. It has the same screen and resolution as the Zenfone Lite L1. It also has the same Snapdragon processor. However, it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its rear camera is also a 13MP sensor with a 5P lens and PDAF. The front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor with LED flash that can take portrait images.

The Zenfone Max M1 also has Face Unlock but adds a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Its battery capacity is larger at 4,000mAh and it supports reverse charging. It runs Android Oreo and has a triple card slot.

READ MORE: Asus ROG Phone to be available for pre-order in the US from October 18, pricing revealed

The Max M1 is priced at Rs. 7,499 (~$102) for a limited time and will eventually sell for Rs. 8,999 (~$122) when the promo is over. Just like the Lite L1, it will be available in Black and Gold and exclusive to Flipkart. It will also have the same offer for Reliance Jio customers.

ASUS says the phone will go on sale during Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days.