Huawei Nova 3 has a Special Millenium Custom Red Edition in China, Features Jackson Yee’s Autographed Photo

Huawei Nova 3 was announced back in July alongside the Nova 3i in China. Both the phones have since debuted in a number of international markets including India and Taiwan. Now, the company has released a special edition of the Nova 3 model in its home country. This edition comes in a red acacia color option in just one 6+128GB storage variant.

When compared to the regular edition, there are a few aesthetic changes in this special edition of the Nova 3. China loves red, this edition has red all over including the box as well as the phone. The phone has a special packaging that comes in red (of course), with a special case and the phone coming in the acacia red color option. Whats more, you get an autographed photo of Jackson Yee, the popular Chinese singer and actor in the box.

Apart from these aesthetic changes, the rest of the specs remain the same. So you have the same Kirin 970 processor with 6.3-inch display, 6GB of RAM, (16+24MP) dual cameras at the back and (24+2MP) dual cameras up front, and a large 3750mAh battery on board.

This special edition is priced at 2999 Yuan ($432) and will go on sale starting October 20.

