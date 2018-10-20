Huawei announces 1TB backup storage drive for the Mate 20

Huawei‘s new Mate 20 series comes in multiple storage variants with support for storage expansion via the new NM card expansion slot. However, it is possible to lose all your files if your phone gets stolen or develops a fault that requires it to be wiped clean. To keep your files safe, Huawei has announced a portable storage drive for backing up your files.

The Huawei backup storage drive has a 1TB capacity and also doubles as a charger. It is shaped like a wireless charger and its top is covered in waterproof fabric. It has a silicone base to prevent it from sliding off the surface and the shell is made of plastic.

Huawei says it doesn’t require a special app to work. All you need to do is plug in your Mate 20 phone and it backs up your documents, photos, and videos automatically. You can also select the files you want it to back up. Huawei also claims the process is very fast, backing up to 10 hi-resolution photos in a second.

The Huawei backup storage drive has a USB-C port and works with 5V/2A chargers as well as Huawei’s 9V2A and 5V4.5A chargers. Sadly, it doesn’t support the new 40W SuperCharge technology.

The storage drive comes in gray and will go on sale on October 26. The price is still unknown but it is already available for pre-order on Vmall. Those who pre-order have to pay a deposit of ¥8 and will enjoy a ¥100 discount when it goes on sale on the 26th.

Although the backup drive currently works with the Mate 20 series only, Huawei says support for other models will be announced in future.

