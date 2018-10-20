Elephone U2 Pro pop up camera demo video and key specs outed

Just as it promised, Elephone has showcased the pop-up camera-sporting Elephone U2 Pro at the Hong Kong Tech expo which is ongoing. The flagship device was among the host of models that the Chinese company put on exhibition at the event. The company even let visitors handle the unannounced model to see how the camera works. There is even a video showing the camera in use.

The Elephone U2 Pro design is such that both the front and rear cameras are housed on the same pop-up housing. Thus, it is no surprise that the cameras pop up when the camera app is opened. The design of the U2 Pro looks even more beautiful in real life than on the render. It comes with a double curved edge design which makes it look even more bezel-less.

The Hong Kong Tech expo exhibition also revealed some of the key specifications of the Elephone U2 Pro. Among the details unveiled is a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels and dual curved screen. The device comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 928%. On the camera end, a 16MP dual front camera calls the shot. While at the back there is a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. The U2 Pro also comes with an underscreen fingerprint sensor as well as Face ID unlock technology, NFC, wireless charging and USB-C port. The device will get its juice from a 3600mAh battery. Elephone is yet to reveal the chipset that would be onboard but it is likely a MediaTek Helio P60 or Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Apart from the U2 Pro, Elephone also showcased the Elephone U2 and Elephone PX. All three models are expected to launch any moment from now. The Elephone U2 will feature a 6.26-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an equally high screen to body ratio. The stand out feature on the model is no doubt the triple rear camera setup at the rear. Although the device features a pop-up camera design, the pop-up housing only has the front camera. The rear cameras at aligned vertically at the top left corner of the back. The front camera is a dual 16MP+2MP combo while at the rear, there is a 12MP+5MP+2MP combo. The device will be powered by an Helio P60 chipset and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on its glass back. As a result of the glass back, there may also be wireless charging support.

The Elephone PX will have a 6.34-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by either a MediaTek MTK6761 SoC or an MTK6762 SoC. The processor will team up with a 3GB + 32GB memory as well as 4GB+64GB on some models. The Elephone PX packs a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup at the front and rear. The front camera uses the popup design as well. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard.