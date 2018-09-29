Elephone A6 to launch October: Packs triple rear cameras, Helio P60 & Gradient finish

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Elephone, has a new phone launching soon. The phone will be officially known as the Elephone A6. Elephone has sent us some details about the phone including an official render.

Based on the render, the Elephone A6 will come with a waterdrop notched display, triple rear cameras, and will have a gradient design just like the Elephone A5. Elephone has also revealed that the phone will come with MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor.

The Elephone A6 will be unveiled at the Hong Kong Global Resources Mobile Electronics Exhibition. Elephone will be at hall 1 booth 1K26 and will have some of its other products on display such as the Elephone PX which has dual pop-up cameras, the Elephone Soldier rugged smartphone which has an IP68 rating and a 5000mAh battery, the Elephone A4 and up to 25 other products.

READ MORE: Elephone Soldier gets its first unboxing video, looks impressive (video)

The Hong Kong Global Resources Mobile Electronics Exhibition (Asia World Expo) is scheduled to hold between October 18 and October 21.