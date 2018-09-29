Samsung Galaxy A6s could be the actual name of Galaxy P30

Samsung SM-G6200 smartphone has recently surfaced on TENAA, the telecom regulatory body from China. Earlier leaks have claimed that the Samsung SM-G6200 may debut as Galaxy P30. However, a recent report had revealed that the rumored Galaxy P-series has been axed and the Galaxy P30 may launch as a Galaxy A series phone. Exclusive information coming PhoneArena reveals that the SM-G6200 will be debuting as Galaxy A6s.

The publication has revealed that the handset will be carrying the Galaxy A6s moniker in all the Asian markets where it will be debuting including China. The focus market for the upcoming Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will be China where Samsung’s market share went down to 0.8 percent in Q4 2017.

As far as international release of the smartphone is concerned, it may carry a different moniker in order to differentiate from the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones. It is speculated that the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) and Galaxy A6s phones may debut together on Oct. 11. The sales of these phones are expected to begin soon after their launch. As of this writing, there is no information available on the pricing of the Galaxy A6s.

The Samsung SM-G6200 TENAA listing only contains its images. Only few specs of the phone such as 5.98-inch display, 3,300mAh battery and 156.14 x 76.8 x 8.39mm dimensions have surfaced on China’s certification site. The entire specifications of the phone are expected to surface in the next few days. The TENAA images of the phone have revealed that it is equipped with an 18.5:9 Infinity Display, vertical dual camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) is concerned, it is rumored to arrive as a premium phone with Infinity Display of 6.28 inches, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 3,720mAh battery and Sony IMX576 24-megapixel selfie camera. The USP of the phone will be quad camera setup that will include 24-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a field of view of 120 degrees, 10-megapixel zoom camera and another zoom camera of 5-megapixel.

