Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A, and Redmi 5 Plus (Global) receiving MIUI 10 stable update

After such a long wait, the Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi is rolling out the stable MIUI 10 update to Redmi 6, 6A, Redmi 5 Plus global version and the Redmi Note 5 in India. The update is currently not available via the OTA (Over-the-Air), although, users can download OTA update.zip file from the official Xiaomi website to manually upgrade the device.

Xiaomi posted the official confirmation about the update via its official @miuirom Twitter handle. It also mentioned about the Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 devices which have already received the MIUI 10 Stable ROM update a few days ago. Today, the owners of the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro received the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM.

Many changes are present in the latest MIUI 10 along with the new User Interface. It brings AI portrait mode to the single front camera with the Hindi language support in Mi Apps. Xiaomi has added some new natural sounds to the MIUI 10 with a significant revamp for the Clock and Notes app. Here’s a full changelog if the MIUI 10 update:

Changelog: Redmi 6/6A Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus MIUI 10 Update

Full View Experience Designed for full screen experience

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets

the content take the front stage. Other improvements and optimizations Al brings Portrait mode to single front camera

devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots

and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got

major revamp too. Mi Apps New Supported Hindi in Mi Apps(07-17)

Xiaomi has already rolled out the MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM update to various devices such as Mi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Note 5 Pro and few others. In China, Xiaomi has already given the update to most of the latest Xiaomi devices in China.

Users of the Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A, Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 can download the respective update packages from Xiaomi Website.

Update: The OTA update for Redmi 6 and 6A has also started to roll out, it weighs over 256MB in size for Redmi 6 in India.

(Source)