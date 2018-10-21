New Black Shark 2 teaser posters confirm liquid cooling and better signal reception

The Black Shark 2 gaming phone launches in two days. Black Shark has been dropping teasers counting down to the day on its Weibo page. Two of its latest teasers confirm some features of the phone.

The teaser released yesterday confirms the Black Shark 2 will have support for liquid cooling. The original Black Shark gaming phone also has liquid cooling but we don’t know if Black Shark is making any changes for that of the new phone or it will be the same. The teaser for today reveals the phone will have great signal reception so there are no issues while playing online games.

The Black Shark 2 will launch on the 23rd of October. It will have a 5.99-inch screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery.