Samsung will launch a Snapdragon 710 phone in January 2019

This year we have seen manufacturers who prefer in-house chipset for some of its phones adopt that of competitors. The Honor 8X Max, for example, comes with a Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor. Also, Samsung’s Galaxy S Light/Lite Luxury Edition and Galaxy A9 (2018) are both powered by the Snapdragon 660. The trend will continue next year, at least for Samsung.

A tweet by Twitter user @MMDDJ_ has revealed that the Korean giant will launch a phone powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor in January. This will make it Samsung’s most powerful mid-range phone and likely, most expensive too. The rest of the specs are still unknown but expect it to have impressive cameras too.

Samsung 1st SDM710 smartphone will launch at early Jan. 2019. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) October 21, 2018

This doesn’t come as a big surprise. Samsung is trying new strategies to take on its rivals in markets like India. These rivals (OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo) already have phones powered by this chipset. If Samsung wants to take on them, it will have to adopt the same chipset since none of its mid-range Exynos processors are that powerful.

READ MORE: Pricing leaked for Samsung Galaxy A9S and Galaxy A6S

There are speculations that the phone might launch as the Galaxy A10 which makes sense since the A-series are upper mid-range phones. The phone will probably launch first in India before making its way to other countries.

(Source, Via)