Honor Magic 2 hands-on leaked reveals front and rear design

Honor Magic 2 leaks have gained momentum as multiple sources are now revealing information on it. The handset has recently appeared on TENAA with full specifications. Moreover, Honor’s brand ambassador for China was seen in flaunting the red-colored Honor Magic 2 smartphone in official press images. A hands-on video of the upcoming flagship phone from Honor has appeared today to reveal it in real skin.

The Honor Magic 2 hands-on video lasts for only 16 seconds. It gives a close view of the rear-mounted triple camera unit and glass. The slider of the phone is also operated couple of times in the video. Even though the smartphone sports a manual slider design, its TENAA listing has revealed that it measures 8.3mm in thickness. Apart from Black model seen in the leaked hands-on video, it is expected to arrive in Red and Blue color editions.

The Honor Magic 2 will be arriving with many exciting features such as six cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D facial recognition, 40W fast charging and more. According to the appearance of the smartphone on TENAA, it will be arriving with a 6.39-inh AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution. It seems to be the very same display panel that is available on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

It will be the first Honor phone to arrive with Kirin 980 chipset and Android 9 Pie OS. The rear side of the phone features 16-megapixel + 24-mgeapixel + 16-megapixel triple camera combo. The slider of the phone is equipped with 16-megapixel selfie camera and 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel 3D ToF sensors for 3D face unlock, AR and Mixed Reality.

The 8 GB RAM variant of the Honor Magic 2 will feature an internal storage of 256 GB. The lower variant of the phone will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The handset will be receiving power from a 3,400mAh battery. There is no confirmation on whether the phone will be equipped with wireless charging technology.

Honor will be announcing the Honor Magic 2 on Oct. 31. It is expected to a new hybrid Honor smartwatch alongside the smartphone.

