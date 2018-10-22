Smartisan Nut Pro 2 is the cheapest phone with 256GB of storage you can buy

Smartisan’s Nut Pro 2 might be a year old already but it packs the same specs present in a lot of phones released this year. Since it has been in the market for a while, it is no surprise that it is getting price cuts. If you are on the lookout for a phone with a large storage (read 256GB) that doesn’t break the bank, then the Nut Pro 2 is a great choice.

The 256GB model of the Nut Pro 2 has 6GB of RAM and originally sold for ¥3299 (~$475), now its price has been slashed down to ¥2199 (~$316) which translates to 33% off its original price.

This model of the Nut Pro 2 doesn’t only have the largest storage but is also the model with NFC and an eSE (embedded Secure Element) – a tamper-proof chip that keeps user data safe and makes sure only authorized applications and persons can access it. The rest of the specs are the same as that of the other models.

The Smartisan Nut Pro 2 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor. It has a 12MP + 5MP dual camera combo on its back and a 16MP selfie camera. Its battery capacity is 3,500mAh with support for Quick Charge 3.0. It also has dual SIM support and a fingerprint scanner that is buried under the Smartisan logo.

You can pick up the phone at its new price on the official online store in Red Wine or Carbon Black. Sadly, Smartisan hasn’t discounted the price of the other variants.

